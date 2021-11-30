Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler Peck x Stateside Collaboration

Maison de Papillon, a luxury New York-based women’s wear brand, has an initiative: Project Gaia NYC, a multibrand concept store curated by cofounders Shriya Bisht Misra and Danielle Salinas.

The shop, which opened in the spring, features purpose-driven brands and artists. To kick off the holiday season, the shop will carry Tiler Peck x Stateside, the collaboration’s first New York account. The Tiler Peck x Stateside collection will be exclusively available and on display at the sustainable store into the new year.

As reported, Tiler Peck, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, designed a four-piece capsule collection that’s inspired by ballet but geared to the general population.

Peck will be making an appearance at the launch party that takes place Thursday at Project Gaia NYC’s flagship in the Flatiron District at 57 West 21st Street.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Project Gaia NYC to have my Tiler Peck x Stateside collection showcased in their store,” said Peck. “Sustainability and giving back are of the utmost importance to me, and I applaud Project Gaia NYC for their commitment to featuring purpose-driven brands and artists. I am so proud that every piece in Tiler Peck x Stateside is made sustainably and designed and manufactured out of my native California. I look forward to watching as Project Gaia NYC continues their important work driving the future of fashion.”

Tiler Peck x Stateside collection is available on Stateside’s website starting Wednesday and will also be sold at Stateside’s retail accounts, including Anthropologie (outside of New York) and The Red Balloon.

