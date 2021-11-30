×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler Peck x Stateside Collaboration

Tiler Peck designed a four-piece capsule collection that's inspired by ballet but geared to the general population.

Tiler Peck
A look from the Tiler Peck x Stateside collection. SALOMON EMQUIES

Maison de Papillon, a luxury New York-based women’s wear brand, has an initiative: Project Gaia NYC, a multibrand concept store curated by cofounders Shriya Bisht Misra and Danielle Salinas.

The shop, which opened in the spring, features purpose-driven brands and artists. To kick off the holiday season, the shop will carry Tiler Peck x Stateside, the collaboration’s first New York account. The Tiler Peck x Stateside collection will be exclusively available and on display at the sustainable store into the new year.

As reported, Tiler Peck, a principal dancer with New York City Ballet, designed a four-piece capsule collection that’s inspired by ballet but geared to the general population.

Peck will be making an appearance at the launch party that takes place Thursday at Project Gaia NYC’s flagship in the Flatiron District at 57 West 21st Street.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Project Gaia NYC to have my Tiler Peck x Stateside collection showcased in their store,” said Peck. “Sustainability and giving back are of the utmost importance to me, and I applaud Project Gaia NYC for their commitment to featuring purpose-driven brands and artists. I am so proud that every piece in Tiler Peck x Stateside is made sustainably and designed and manufactured out of my native California. I look forward to watching as Project Gaia NYC continues their important work driving the future of fashion.”

Tiler Peck x Stateside collection is available on Stateside’s website starting Wednesday and will also be sold at Stateside’s retail accounts, including Anthropologie (outside of New York) and The Red Balloon.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck Partners With Stateside

Tiler Peck Talks Bridal Film, Vacationing With Valentino and Post-pandemic Plans

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Project Gaia NYC to Feature Tiler

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad