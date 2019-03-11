After a two-year hiatus, “Project Runway” is back with a few major changes.

As the show’s former host and mentor, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, respectively, exited the show to pursue a shoppable reality TV show on Amazon, it was announced that “Project Runway” would be returning for a 17th season with a new host, mentor and team of judges, as well as a focus on diversity and the evolution of the fashion industry in the digital age.

From the team of judges to the largest prize in the show’s 15-year history, here is everything to expect from the “Project Runway” reboot.

When and where?

The “Project Runway” reboot will be returning to its original network, Bravo, from Lifetime and will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. starting this March 14.

Who is the host, mentor and team of judges?

Model Karlie Kloss will be filling Klum’s hosting gig for the reboot and is also executive producer. For its new mentor, the show tapped the franchise’s most well-known winner, designer Christian Siriano, to fill Gunn’s shoes. Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia will be returning as a judge and be joined by newcomers designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth.

Who are the guest judges?

Each week, the team of judges will be joined by a famous guest judge, including Cardi B, actress Danielle Brooks, designer Dapper Dan and stylist Marni Senofonte, among others.

Who is the cast of designers?

This season, the show is focusing on diversity with a cast of 17 designers hailing from various backgrounds. The group of designers includes a Syrian refugee and others from countries like India, Samoa and Colombia.

Who are their models?

The reboot’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is extending to its cast of models. The show will feature models of all races and sizes, including its first transgender model.

How will the challenges be different?

The show’s challenges are meant to reflect the evolution of the fashion industry in the digital age. The challenges will face these changes in the industry, including distribution, flash sales, fast fashion and social media. For example, one challenge will focus on how designers communicate through Instagram. There will also be an interactive element, where viewers can vote on their favorite looks and purchase them online.

What’s the prize?

The “Project Runway” reboot is boasting the biggest prize in the show’s history. For the first time, the show is teaming up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which will provide mentorship to the winner. In addition, the winner will receive $250,000 and a feature in Elle Magazine.

Where can I watch the show?

For those without cable, the show can be watched through the Bravo App or through DirecTV Now, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

