×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

A ‘Project Runway’ TV Channel Is Now Available

The channel will feature episodes from "Project Runway" 24 hours a day.

Project Runway Reboot
Project Runway 2019 Cast Derek Wood/WWD

“Project Runway” is now available on-screen 24/7.

A television channel dedicated to “Project Runway” debuted today on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming platform available on Smart TVs and Galaxy mobile devices.

The “Project Runway” channel will feature episodes on rotation from the fashion competition show’s seasons six through 16 as well as seasons one through seven from its “All Stars” spin-off.

Since it first aired in 2004, “Project Runway” has been one of the most popular reality television series focused on fashion design. For 16 seasons, supermodel Heidi Klum served as a full-time host while Tim Gunn mentored the show’s contestants before they both left in 2018 to spearhead another fashion competition show, “Making the Cut” on Amazon Prime Video.

Nina Garcia, editor in chief of Elle magazine, is currently a permanent judge and the only one to remain since 2004. Michael Kors was also on the judging panel until season 10, and was replaced by Zac Posen, who also left when Klum and Gunn did.

Related Galleries

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and former editor in chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth were cast as permanent judges in 2019, with model Karlie Kloss replacing Klum as host and “Project Runway” season four winner Christian Siriano, who went on to create his namesake fashion label after winning, took over as mentor from Gunn.

The award-winning show’s 19th season will premiere on Oct. 14. However, it was reported in April that Kloss will not be returning as a host. According to Deadline, Bravo stated that the model will be “making appearances” throughout, though will not be hosting full time. Kloss gave birth to her first child, a son named Levi, with her husband Joshua Kushner in March. Bravo has not provided further information as to who might fill in for Kloss for the upcoming season.

Samsung TV Plus is free and includes 180 free channels, with no subscriptions or downloads required. The streaming service is already pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs made from 2016 to 2021 across the U.S., on certain Galaxy devices and accessible on the web.

READ MORE HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss Signs With The Society Management

Karlie Kloss and New ‘Project Runway’ Judges on the Show’s Kinder, Gentler Reboot

The Livestreaming Show That’s Uniting Designers From ‘Project Runway’ and More

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Project Runway TV Channel: What to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad