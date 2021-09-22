A ‘Project Runway’ TV Channel Is Now Available

“Project Runway” is now available on-screen 24/7.

A television channel dedicated to “Project Runway” debuted today on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming platform available on Smart TVs and Galaxy mobile devices.

The “Project Runway” channel will feature episodes on rotation from the fashion competition show’s seasons six through 16 as well as seasons one through seven from its “All Stars” spin-off.

Since it first aired in 2004, “Project Runway” has been one of the most popular reality television series focused on fashion design. For 16 seasons, supermodel Heidi Klum served as a full-time host while Tim Gunn mentored the show’s contestants before they both left in 2018 to spearhead another fashion competition show, “Making the Cut” on Amazon Prime Video.

Nina Garcia, editor in chief of Elle magazine, is currently a permanent judge and the only one to remain since 2004. Michael Kors was also on the judging panel until season 10, and was replaced by Zac Posen, who also left when Klum and Gunn did.

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and former editor in chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth were cast as permanent judges in 2019, with model Karlie Kloss replacing Klum as host and “Project Runway” season four winner Christian Siriano, who went on to create his namesake fashion label after winning, took over as mentor from Gunn.

The award-winning show’s 19th season will premiere on Oct. 14. However, it was reported in April that Kloss will not be returning as a host. According to Deadline, Bravo stated that the model will be “making appearances” throughout, though will not be hosting full time. Kloss gave birth to her first child, a son named Levi, with her husband Joshua Kushner in March. Bravo has not provided further information as to who might fill in for Kloss for the upcoming season.

Samsung TV Plus is free and includes 180 free channels, with no subscriptions or downloads required. The streaming service is already pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs made from 2016 to 2021 across the U.S., on certain Galaxy devices and accessible on the web.

