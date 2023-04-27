Promise Project to Hold ‘Beautiful Promise’ Spring Fundraiser on May 2

Promise Project’s annual spring fundraiser, “Beautiful Promise,” will take place once again at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Longtime emcee WABC-TV’s Bill Ritter joined this year for the first time by Christie’s deputy chairman Sheri Farber, will oversee the evening’s festivities, which include opportunities to bid on auction items that benefit Promise Project.

Silent auction items include handbags and accessories from such designers as Louis Vuitton, The Row, Tory Burch, Jennifer Fisher and Alexis Bittar; a behind-the-scenes tour of Christie’s with a Champagne toast, and dining experiences at Union Square Cafe and Scarpetta.

Charitybuzz will auction tickets to New York’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “Live With Kelly and Mark,” among other lots.

“While kids are back in school learning, marginalized students are challenged more than ever,” said Dana Buchman, founder of Promise Project. “That’s why Promise Project is so important. Not only does Promise provide free, state-of-the-art neuropsychological evaluations, when coupled with advocacy and parent support, Promise ensures students are put on a path to education they deserve.”

Promise Project, in collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital, is New York City’s most effective and comprehensive program committed to helping marginalized families get the support they need for children living with learning disabilities.

Ticket options, registration and further information is available at promise-project.org.