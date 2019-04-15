Promise Project will host its 12th annual Beautiful Promise cocktail party, co-chaired by Cindy Weber Cleary, Lori Buchbinder and Terry Darland. The event takes place April 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.

Once again, ABC’s Bill Ritter will serve as emcee.

Guests will have an opportunity to bid on silent auction items that include accessories and handbags from Tom Ford, Chanel, Edie Parker, Lafont and Louis Vuitton, as well as experiences such as VIP tickets to the “Daily Show” and “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.”

Other auction items are a table for eight at Rao’s, a private tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, tickets to “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and VIP tickets to musical revue “Beach Blanket Babylon” and a stay at the Hotel Zeppelin. These will be available for bidding on Charitybuzz when the auction goes live on April 23.

The event is being catered by Thomas Preti Events to Savor.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Promise Project, which in collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital is New York City’s most effective and comprehensive program committed to helping impoverished children living with learning disabilities get the support they need to succeed.

“Promise transforms the lives of children and their families, giving them the chance at an education that they would not otherwise have. Our supporters and the incredible specialists at Columbia Presbyterian make this possible,” said Dana Buchman, board chairwoman of Promise Project.