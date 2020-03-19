Pronovias Group, the Barcelona-based luxury bridalwear company, is donating wedding dresses to hospital employee brides-to-be working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group started this program in China at the beginning of the year and has already provided many engaged Chinese nurses and doctors with wedding gowns. The company is now extending the effort to multiple countries worldwide.

Pronovias Group will offer wedding dresses to all betrothed hospital employees, including doctors, nurses, janitors and cafeteria staff.

Alessandra Rinaudo, artistic director of Pronovias Group, put together “The Heroes Collection” for this occasion, selecting a wide variety of wedding dresses especially for these workers. She described these workers as “soldiers, unrelenting in their battle to heal the sick.”

”It is an honor to show my support and raise awareness for all of these women doing their best to overcome this pandemic. Love will conquer all,” she said. Pronovias is using the hashtag #LoveConquersAll.

Amandine Ohayon, chief executive officer of Pronovias, added how “grateful [we are] for these heroines in hospitals around the world putting their own life at risk to save others’ lives relentlessly.”

“Donating our wedding dresses to wonderful women is the least we can to bring happiness and joy to their wedding day, making them look and feel their best,” she said.

All hospital-employed brides-to-be who assisted in this crisis are eligible for a free gown until Aug. 31. The Heroes Collection will be available exclusively in Pronovias flagship stores in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Rome, Milan, Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lisbon, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Mexico cities, as well as all Nicole stores in Italy.