Bridal specialist Pronovias wants to dress women beyond their wedding day.

To complement the range of bridal and occasion dresses, the Spanish-based company unveiled a capsule collection of eveningwear, named “Evening Essentials” at its flagship in central Milan on Wednesday.

The collection comprises 15 styles between floor-length gowns and cocktail dresses, each available in four different shades — dusty turquoise, pale pink, black and red. Crafted from crepe, chiffon and tulle, the designs avoided decorations and embellishments, which are a brand’s staple, to offer leaner silhouettes in an attempt to engage a younger, more international customer base.

Catering to different body types, the design team created A-line skirts and mermaid gowns featuring halter neck, heart-shaped and off-the-shoulder necklines. Shorter hourglass styles were punctuated by tiny beads which emphasized the shape of the body and simple pencil cocktail dresses were given a twist via boat necks and cutouts on the back.

The move reflects the company’s commitment to expand its offering — as well as growing in the U.S. and globally — toward different segments of the market moving in the same direction as its occasion dresses while offering pieces that can be used on a daily basis. The new strategy, which includes launching other capsule collections in the future, follows the acquisition last year of a majority stake in the brand by private equity firm BC Partners.

Retailing at 490 euros for the short styles and between 590 euros and 650 euros for ballgowns, the lineup is available in store as well as on the brand’s online shop starting on Wednesday. Along with its 155 directly operated flagships, the capsule collection can be purchased through a number of selected retailers worldwide.

Most recently, Pronovias has opened new flagship stores in Mexico City, Rome, Brussels and Berlin. Last July, BC Partners also acquired the Saluzzo, Italy-based bridalwear company Nicole Fashion Group SpA through Pronovias.