NEW TO THE TEAM: The Pronovias Fashion Group has named Maurizio Montovani managing director for the North American hub. He succeeds Amanda McCormick Bacal.

In his new role, Mantovani reports to Amandine Ohayon, the group’s chief executive officer. His plan is to provide strategic leadership for the U.S. and Canada. The executive brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the luxury sector. Most recently, he worked for such Italian companies as Corneliani as ceo and for Ermenegildo Zegna as senior vice president of operations and outlets.

The Barcelona-based bridal group has an assortment of high-end labels including its signature Pronovias, as well as St. Patrick, White One, Nicole and Lady Bird. The company has distribution in more than 4,000 retailers in 105 countries. In addition, Pronovias has freestanding stores in New York, London, Milan, Paris and other outposts.

As the coronavirus continues to seep around the world, locking down cities big and small, and causing millions to self-quarantine or abide by stay-at-home and shelter-in-place edicts, the bridal industry is among the many sectors that has been leveled as a result. With brides forced to cancel weddings and many wedding-related retailers shuttered indefinitely.

Earlier this month Pronovias said that it was expanding a program to offer free wedding dresses to brides-to-be hospital workers helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline. The company started the effort in China and has since rolled it out to other countries.

The company has been building its retail presence in the U.S. Last year it opened boutiques in Miami, Houston, Austin, Boston and Philadelphia. It also relocated its New York City flagship to 45 East 58th Street, and earlier this year opened a second flagship in Los Angeles.