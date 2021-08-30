×
Prospect 100 Teams Up With Kering for Sustainable Edition

Registrations are open until Sept. 6 for anyone 25-and-under who wants to redesign a garment to make it more sustainable.

Prospect 100 Teams Up With Kering
Kering is the partner of the sixth edition of the Prospect 100 Global Design Competition Courtesy of Prospect 100

GO FOR GREEN: After sneakers and Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Prospect 100 Global Design Competition wants its worldwide pool of talents to think about the next big challenge: making their wardrobe sustainable.

With luxury group Kering as their partner for this edition, cofounders Alexandre Daillance, Harry Beard and Adam Flanagan hope this edition’s impact will match the wide community they have built so far among young creatives. “I really admire and respect Kering for not only being willing to listen to young people [but] also offer a seat at the table. It feels like the winners of [this edition] could be driving a real global impact,” said Beard.

“As a leader in the field, one of Kering’s priorities is to onboard the future generations in this fight. We are delighted to partner with Prospect 100 to bring the fashion sustainability topic to the young people’s table, educate them on the topic and encourage them to help drive change into our industry,” said the group’s chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer Marie-Claire Daveu in the edition’s launch statement.

The jury, led by Daveu, is composed of Margherita Missoni; Amber Valletta; influencer and activist Rawdah Mohamed; Parley for the Oceans founder and chief executive officer Cyrill Gutsch; sustainable production expert Dio Kurazawa, and Gesine Holschuh, who founded sustainable knitwear company Wehve.

As with previous editions, the contest is open to anyone 25 and under, free of charge. All participants will receive access to a PR-focused masterclass led by London-based social change publication Thred. Registrations are open until Sept. 6.

Grouped in teams of four, contestants will then receive a brief to redesign a garment to make it more sustainable across its life cycle. Projects will be judged based on originality, feasibility and efficacy.

On Sept. 24, finalists will have a last opportunity to convince the jury during a livestream session. The overall winning team will take home a $4,000 cash prize, an invitation to a Kering workshop on sustainability as well as free access to the “Shaping Fashion’s Future” program co-created by the luxury group and the Institut Français de la Mode.

