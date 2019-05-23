Psalm West’s parents are setting him up for success in the fashion, beauty and home sectors — at the ripe old age of two weeks.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, who was born on May 10, is gearing up to follow in his mother’s entrepreneurial footsteps. On May 18, Kardashian filed a trademark for her son for “Psalm West” under her company, Kimsaprincess, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark was filed for an array of goods and services across fashion, beauty, home furnishings and ingestible products. It is filed for baby products — such as cribs, baby changing tables, baby walkers, baby bottles and breast pumps, among others — children’s clothing, toys, baby food, nutritional supplements, skin care, makeup, jewelry, watches, hair combs and glassware, and other goods.

It’s no surprise that Kardashian has trademarked her son’s name. Kardashian’s other three children — North, Saint and Chicago West — have trademarks filed under their names (all filed on Feb. 12 of this year under her company). The children’s trademarks are filed for similar goods and services like their youngest brother for categories such as fashion, skin care, toys and food.

Celebrities have a history of filing trademarks for their children to avoid others from using the names to launch companies. Beyoncé, for one, has filed trademarks for her three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.

It’s unclear if, or when, Kardashian’s baby — or his siblings — will create their brands, but given his famous mom and aunts’ success at launching beauty and fashion companies, it’s safe to say Psalm’s budding empire is in good hands.

