×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

The public art installation will be on view through Feb. 24.

The public art installation will be on view through Feb. 24.
The public art installation will be on view through Feb. 24. Photo by PixelMill Studio/Courtesy

After nightfall, the Garment District is more of a just-passed-through part of the city than a destination. But a new public art installation that will bow Tuesday may stop some in their tracks.

A 14-foot-high neon-colored illuminated lantern will be hard to miss when it debuts on Broadway between 39th and 40th Streets. Titled “Living Lantern,” the piece was created by the U.K.-based design practice Neon in collaboration with the light artist Frankie Boyle, who is also an advocate for mental health and neurodiversity. It will be on view through Feb. 24 and will be powered by Wireframe. The Garment District Alliance’s president Barbara Blair and the artists will be on hand for Tuesday afternoon’s unveiling.

Related Galleries

Wind will cause the spindly structure to open and close, prompting light to filter from its core and animated light sequences to infuse the space with flowing colors. The installation is part of the Garment District Art on the Plazas, a year-round public art program that is made possible through the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program. It is the 25th one. The GDA’s vice president Jerry Scupp said, “After New Year’s, everyone is pretty much spent, and it’s cold and a little gloomy. We like to put out these illuminated things that have a little bit of warmth and hope when there is not a lot of other public art going on.”

Such free and unexpected art often surprises some of the estimated 40,000-plus people — about 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels — that pass through the Garment District’s public plazas each day, he said. With about 56 hotels in the area, the foot traffic hasn’t been as impacted as some other Manhattan neighborhoods by the downturn in office workers due to hybrid schedules. As of mid-September, 49 percent of Manhattan office workers had returned to their respective workplaces on an average weekday and only 9 percent of employees were back in the office five days a week, according to the Partnership for New York City. 

On another front, the Garment District Alliance has been advocating with city officials to allow for some office buildings and side-street loft-style buildings to be converted to residential ones, but there is no plan in place at this point. Scupp noted how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has publicly acknowledged the city’s housing crisis, “and the need to look at not just new development, but repurposing underused buildings,” he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Hot Summer Bags

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Garment District Alliance to Unveil ‘Living Lantern’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad