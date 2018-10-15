Eileen Fisher is collaborating with Public School on a new project that will be unveiled to the press Oct. 24 at Making Space in Brooklyn. The venture is being billed as, “Where Street Style Meets Zero Waste.” It opens to the public Oct. 25.

Details about the project are being kept under wraps. Making Space is Fisher’s first experiential store and is a community-centered retail experience. In addition to Brooklyn, there are units in Troy, Mich., and Seattle.

The Brooklyn store is nearly 5,000 square feet and is located at 47 Bergen Street in the Boerum Hill neighborhood. The store carries mainline product, exclusive samples from Fisher’s design studio and pieces from the company’s take back program, Renew. What Fisher does is invite Artists in Residence to the store, so people in the area can view authentic creation processes. Each month, different local artists cycle through the space. Among some of the activities that take place at the store are workshops, movie screenings, gallery shows and neighborhood events.

Last December, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, codesigners of Public School, made the decision to exit the wholesale market and go direct-to-consumer. The pioneering streetwear brand is now men’s only, which was the way it started, although the designers have said women’s is on the agenda. Over the years, the designers have partnered with such firms as Nike, Moët Chandon, J. Crew and Fitbit and served as co-creative directors for DKNY. They’ve won everything from the CFDA’s inaugural Fashion Incubator in 2010 to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2013, the Swarovski award in 2014 and the Woolmark award in 2015.

Officials at Eileen Fisher and Public School declined to comment about the upcoming collaboration.