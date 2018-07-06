Public School will be participating in New York Fashion Week: Men’s — but exactly what the brand is planning to do is being kept under wraps.

On Friday, the New York-based men’s and women’s label founded by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne sent out an invite to an event Wednesday night in TriBeCa. The invitation, which also had the branding for Moët & Chandon, read: “A piece of ground that belonged to them, on which they could plant their feet, permanency.” The designers had created special bottles for the spirits brand that were unveiled during New York Fashion Week last September.

A spokesman for the company declined to provide further details on Wednesday’s event.

In December, the designers said they would be taking a break from showing their collection during NYFW in February as “the company is in the midst of stepping away from the traditional industry format and launching a new direct-to-consumer concept.” The company said details would be shared in advance of the launch later this year and that the brand would be “refining” its product assortment, “delivery cadence,” and restructuring it organization.

According to retailers who had carried the line, the final Public School wholesale collection was shipped for spring.