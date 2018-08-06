SWITCHING SIDES: Steven DeLuca, a tested publishing executive, joins the HL Group today as president and chief marketing officer.

In the newly created role, DeLuca will oversee the New York firm’s growth, head up new business and the HL’s overall positioning. With years of experience in publishing, DeLuca’s most recent post was as senior vice president and publishing director for Departures, Departures Home + Design, Departures.com and Centurion magazine. During his tenure there, he broadened the reach of each title with well-heeled consumers and luxury marketers. Under his watch, the brand’s 2016 annual revenue hit an all-time high. In March, he made his own departure from Time Inc.

At HL Group, a MDC partner firm, he assumes some of the responsibilities handled by Amy Hufft, who recently left the company after two years in the role of president. Fashion, luxury, lifestyle and consumer will be the four categories DeLuca will focus on, though he may delve a bit into HL Group’s corporate and issues management business as well. DeLuca reports to cofounder and chief executive officer Lynn Tesoro, who said, “With his many years of media management and marketing expertise, coupled with his deep roots in the travel, luxury and hospitality space, I am confident that Steve will bring new thinking to HL and serve as a driving force behind our future growth.”

With billings believed to be nearing $20 million, HL’s newer clients include Eataly, PepsiCo’s LifeWtr and California Baby. Other clients include Four Seasons, David Yurman, Charlotte Tilbury and Restoration Hardware. DeLuca’s work experience includes posts at Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Details, Condé Nast Traveler and Maxim.