Puig Becomes Global Partner of the 37th America’s Cup, Naming Partner of Women’s Event

TEAM PLAYER: Puig will set sail once again, becoming the global partner of the 37th America’s Cup and the official naming partner of the inaugural Women’s America’s Cup, in Barcelona.

“This ground-breaking initiative aims to provide female sailors with a platform to showcase their skills and talent in the high-performance foiling AC40s and to provide a skills pathway to the America’s Cup itself,” the Spanish beauty and fashion company said in a statement.

“By supporting the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup, Puig demonstrates its dedication to promoting inclusivity, gender equality and diversity within the sport of sailing,” it continued. “Puig’s collaboration with the America’s Cup holds special significance, reflecting its local identity as a Barcelona-based company, a rich maritime sporting heritage and global aspirations.”

The 37th America’s Cup will take place between August and October 2024 in Barcelona.

“Puig’s support will help inspire future generations of women to actively participate in competitive sailing and break down barriers in the sport,” Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, said in the statement.

“The America’s Cup represents a glorious tradition of sailing excellence, and we are honored to be associated with this history event,” he added. “Through our sponsorship, we aim to enhance the experience for our participants and spectators alike, and foster a sense of unity and camaraderie within the sailing community.”

“Having a family company like Puig want to be the Naming Partner of the Puig women’s America’s Cup really justifies the purpose and the vision of the event as a direct pathway for women into the America’s Cup,” said Grant Dalton, CEO of AC37 Event Ltd.

“We will have the world’s best women sailors racing in prime time here in Barcelona showing the world the talent that exists and what the future of our sport looks like, supported by a company whose heritage is so deeply connected with sailing,” he continued.

The America’s Cup set sail in 1851, making it known as the “oldest trophy in international sport.”

Puig, since its inception more than a century ago, has had a deep link with water sports, especially sailing. It was the sponsor of the Copa del Rey in Palma de Mallorca, between 1984 and 2006. In 2008, the company organized the Puig Vela Classica Barcelona regatta with the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona, for instance.

From July 12 to 15 of this year, Puig will host the 16th edition of that regatta. In 2024, Vela Classica will take place in September, becoming part of the America’s Cup calendar.