Puig Relocates NYC Offices

A Puig Move: Puig is betting big on the U.S. market.

The Spanish fashion and beauty manufacturer is relocating its Stateside offices to 45 Rockefeller Plaza at Rockefeller Center, doubling its space to more than 25,000 square feet.

The company will occupy the 32nd floor of the historic building, which overlooks Lee Lawrie’s famed 15-foot bronze “Atlas” sculpture.

It’s an apt location for the company, whose results have gone from strength to strength. With a portfolio that includes Carolina Herrera, Rabanne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dries van Noten, Byredo and Charlotte Tilbury, Puig sped past its 3 billion euro sales goal in 2022 and captured a 10 percent market share of prestige fragrances worldwide. This June, it announced a reboot of Paco Rabanne, rechristening it Rabanne, launching makeup and sharing plans for a new flagship in New York City.

The office move is expected to happen this winter.