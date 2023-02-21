EXCLUSIVE: Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Zaya Wade for Campaign

Puma has tapped a roster of young stars for its latest campaign.

The sports giant revealed on Monday its Forever.Classic campaign, which stars “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin, “The Bubble” actress Iris Apatow and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade. The campaign celebrates some of Puma’s most popular styles, such as its Puma Suede, Clyde, Cali and Mayze sneakers.

“To be part of the Forever.Classic campaign highlighting Puma’s most iconic and legendary products is surreal, you feel me?” Cloud said. “It’s so dope to be a part of this next generation honoring the classics I remember from when I was growing up in Oakland.”

The campaign stars appear together in the images modeling the popular Puma sneaker styles. Puma describes the campaign as “bringing together those who are pushing culture forward by engaging creatives from different walks of life — from actors to content creators to athletes and musicians — to tell their stories of how they found ‘their way.’”

“Puma is an iconic brand with 75 years of impactful moments and relationships in fashion, sports and music history,” Apatow said. “To be a part of a campaign highlighting the next generation of historymakers is inspiring and so special to me.”

Puma’s campaign was photographed by Kendall Bessent, who was on the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List for art and style.

“I love Puma’s celebration of brave, confident and determined individuals,” Wade said. “Together, we all strive to be better versions of ourselves and this is the perfect meeting of classic and individual style.”