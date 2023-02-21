×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Moncler Motors Ahead With Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Zaya Wade for Campaign

The stars are featured in Puma’s Forever.Classic campaign celebrating some of the brand’s most popular styles.

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Iris Apatow, Caleb McLaughlin and Zaya Wade for Campaign
Puma's Forever.Classic campaign Puma/Kendall Bessent

Puma has tapped a roster of young stars for its latest campaign.

The sports giant revealed on Monday its Forever.Classic campaign, which stars “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin, “The Bubble” actress Iris Apatow and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya Wade. The campaign celebrates some of Puma’s most popular styles, such as its Puma Suede, Clyde, Cali and Mayze sneakers.

“To be part of the Forever.Classic campaign highlighting Puma’s most iconic and legendary products is surreal, you feel me?” Cloud said. “It’s so dope to be a part of this next generation honoring the classics I remember from when I was growing up in Oakland.” 

Related Galleries

The campaign stars appear together in the images modeling the popular Puma sneaker styles. Puma describes the campaign as “bringing together those who are pushing culture forward by engaging creatives from different walks of life — from actors to content creators to athletes and musicians — to tell their stories of how they found ‘their way.’” 

“Puma is an iconic brand with 75 years of impactful moments and relationships in fashion, sports and music history,” Apatow said. “To be a part of a campaign highlighting the next generation of historymakers is inspiring and so special to me.” 

Puma’s campaign was photographed by Kendall Bessent, who was on the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 List for art and style. 

“I love Puma’s celebration of brave, confident and determined individuals,” Wade said. “Together, we all strive to be better versions of ourselves and this is the perfect meeting of classic and individual style.” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Puma Taps Angus Cloud, Zaya Wade, Caleb McLaughlin, More for Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad