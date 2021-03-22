Puma has partnered with model and actress Cara Delevingne on a new eco-conscious yoga collection named Exhale.

The collection features at least 70 percent recycled polyester and is targeted to women seeking sustainable performance apparel. Exhale includes a high-waisted tight, studio bra, knit cover up, crop top, boyfriend-inspired T-shirt, leotard and a jogger — all in a neutral color palette.

“Yoga is one of my biggest passions, it has impacted my life in such a positive way,“ Delevingne said. “When Puma approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled. We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body, and practice; allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”

For the Exhale collection, the carbon footprint was kept to a minimum by using recycled materials. For unavoidable emissions, Puma partnered with First Climate to purchase credits toward the creation of small biogas plants in Vietnam, which is where the collection was produced.

The collection will be available starting today on the Puma e-commerce site, and at its New York City flagship and select retailers. A second collection will be available starting in early April. It will retail for $55 to $100.

Over the years, Puma has partnered with celebrities including Jay-Z, Rhianna, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez ad others.