The pandemic might have forced Gold’s Gym into bankruptcy court, but that hasn’t stopped the fitness brand from forging ahead.
The company has teamed with Puma for the first time on a performance apparel and footwear collection intended to be worn both in the gym and on the streets.
The Puma x Gold’s Gym limited-edition collection features men’s, women’s and unisex apparel line as well as training footwear and retro-inspired apparel and accessories. That includes the LQD Cell Hydra Gold’s Gym Shoe, which features a stable, cushioned midsole, rubber outsole and lateral wrap-ups for stability.
The apparel offering includes a unisex tank featuring the Gold’s Gym logo and a removable patch at the front hem, along with DryCell technology to keep the wearer dry. There is also a hoodie with a relaxed silhouette, roomy sleeves, raw-edge detail and a vintage-inspired Gold’s Gym design. A bodysuit features an inner bra with elastic taping detail and a Puma x Gold’s Gym graphic in the center. Other pieces include cropped tops, tank tops and woven jackets and pants along with a gym bag and backpack.
The collection will retail from $40 to $100 and be sold beginning today on the Puma and Gold’s Gym e-commerce sites and the company’s pro shops.