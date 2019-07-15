On the eve of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Puma Golf has introduced X Collection, a new line designed to celebrate the brand’s 10-year anniversary with Rickie Fowler. The golfer will wear the collection at the tournament that starts Thursday.

The X Collection incorporates modern design with classic style and derives its inspiration from the traditional fabrics and patterns of the British Isles, incorporating houndstooth details and a navy, green and white color palette.

“There are very few golfer and apparel company relationships that have yielded greater impact on the way golfers dress than that of Puma and Rickie Fowler,” said Grant Knudson, head of product creation for Puma Golf. “From high-tops and joggers to flat-brim caps and untucked shirts, together Rickie and Puma are setting trends and continuing to make an indelible mark on golf fashion.”

Knudson acknowledged that Fowler’s style “has evolved over the years, starting various fashionable trends in on course wear by blending influences from streetwear and modern fashion. Today, his style reflects both a maturation in his game and personal confidence, and the X Collection was designed to reflect that transition in an elegant way.”

The X Collection includes the Causeway jacket, an outerwear piece that has an antiqued zipper, button closure, hand pockets and a traditional houndstooth pattern. It is wind- and water-resistant and retails for $140. The Antrim pant, which will sell for $110, is a polyester-wool houndstooth fabric with a hook and bar closure waistband. A Donegal polo, which will retail for $85, is in a technical fabric with four-button placket and a houndstooth accent on the interior. There’s also a Skerries polo in a deconstructed houndstooth for $85, a quarter-zip pullover named the Dunluce, after the course, in a cotton-cashmere blend for $120; a P110 X Cap with a raised leather logo, moisture-wicking sweatband and slightly curved brim for $30, and the Ignite Proadapt X shoes in a peacoat body with Irish green and white accents for $220.

The collection is for sale starting today on the Puma web site as well as at select retail stores.

Fowler is currently number 14 in the official world golf rankings. Americans Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are ranked one and two.