×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Puma and Dapper Dan Pay Tribute to Hip Hop Culture With 1980s-inspired Streetwear Capsule Collection

The line debuted during New York Fashion Week in September.

PUMA’s latest partnership celebrates origins and fusion with none other than Harlem-based fashion icon, Dapper Dan.
Dapper Dan appears in a campaign for the Puma x Dapper Dan Drop 1 collection. Courtesy of Puma

Puma and Dapper Dan have joined forces for a collection celebrating retro streetwear. The collaboration pays tribute to hip hop culture that was democratized by Dapper Dan in the ‘80s, the same period when Puma became a streetwear staple.

Dapper Dan wearing Puma x Dapper Dan Drop 1 tracksuit.

The line debuted as part of Puma’s immersive Futrograde show during New York Fashion Week in September and will be released on Friday exclusively on Kith.com and at select Kith stores.

The Puma x Dapper Dan Drop 1 collection features four thematic styles, including a blue velour T-shirt embossed with the logo “DDP,” representing the designer and Puma’s initials; a tracksuit set with crystal-embellished co-branded logos; the T7 tracksuit, and Clyde sneakers. Prices range from $70 to $300.

Related Galleries

Dapper Dan wearing Puma x Dapper Dan Drop 1 velour T-shirt, track pants and the collection’s reimagined take on Puma’s Clyde shoe.

“The spiritual magic embodied by the puma as an animal is coming to life in the collaboration between Dapper Dan and the Puma brand,” Dan shared in a statement.

The re-imagined take on Puma’s Clyde shoe honors its 40th anniversary. Dubbed after NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, the silhouette became a part of the label’s footwear catalog in 1973. The new sneaker includes premium leather and jacquard materials, a molded metal plaque on its heel tab decorated with the collection’s “DDP” logo, and a leather formstripe decked out in crystal finishings.

“We are so honored to welcome Dapper Dan in the Puma family,” said Adam Petrick, chief brand officer at Puma. “Being able to count on such a talented visionary as a brand ambassador is an amazing opportunity to collaborate and shape today’s and tomorrow’s street culture together.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Puma and Dapper Dan Release Drop 1980s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad