Puma Signs Golfer Ben James to NIL Deal

Ben James will be well dressed when he tees up at the Travelers Championship tournament this week.

The University of Virginia sophomore has signed an NIL agreement to become a Puma ambassador. As a result, he will wear Puma shoes and apparel at his tournaments including the Travelers, which is being played at the TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut. James, who is a Connecticut native, received a sponsor’s exception to participate.

Currently ranked third in the Golfweek Collegiate Rankings and number four in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, James won five times as a UVA Freshman, and earlier this month, received the Phil Mickelson award for most outstanding freshman. He was also named a First Team NCAA All-American and a member of the Arnold Palmer Cup team.

“Ben is one of the top amateurs in the world today and we are excited to have him join the Puma family,” said Dan Ladd, president of Cobra Puma Golf. “Ben is a very impressive student athlete, and we look forward to supporting him on his journey through collegiate and amateur golf.”

James is not the only NIL athlete to be signed by Puma. The sports brand signed 10 soccer players, golfers and basketball players in the fall of 2022, including high school hoop stars and twin sisters Mia and Mya Pauldo, and San Ysidro higher schooler and basketball phenom Mikey Williams.