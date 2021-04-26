Esports organization Gen.G has opened applications for its second annual Gen.G Foundation scholarship in partnership with Heron Preston, as well as sponsors Puma, Kids of Immigrants brand, University of Kentucky and Eastern Michigan University. Preston was named executive brand adviser of Gen.G in 2020.

As part of its $1 million pledge over the next 10 years, Gen.G is supporting women, people of color and low income students enrolled in U.S. universities or colleges who are interested in careers in esports, gaming, entrepreneurship, journalism and content creation.

The first class of scholarship recipients was named in December 2020, representing eight states and 11 colleges and universities in the U.S.

Each student selected for this second class will receive a $10,000 grant for their education and be part of Gen.G’s ongoing programming for career development this year. The application process will close on May 31, 2021 and winners will be announced in September.

“I am so honored to join Gen.G’s commitment to education and to inspire young people to pursue their dreams without barriers,” said Preston, who will be focused on finding digital creatives. “Investing in this next generation of students and innovators is important to propel change within the industry.”

In addition to Preston, Puma will be focused on developing student esports athletes, Kids of Immigrants will award a first generation immigrant student applicant through its “Anything is Possible” grant, and University of Kentucky and Eastern Michigan University will award members of their undergraduate community.

“It was Gen.G’s great privilege to review so many promising applications for last year’s inaugural Gen 10 class,” said Gen.G chief executive officer Chris Park. “So many high-potential students today are gamers, who often hail from underrepresented backgrounds. The Gen.G Foundation’s commitment to better access is a vote of confidence in the enormous pool of talented students around the world, which this year’s Gen 10 class will represent proudly.”

Gen.G was established in 2017 and is one of the leading esports organizations in Asia and the U.S. The organization established the Gen.G Scholarship Foundation in 2020.