FULL THROTTLE: Puma has inked a multiyear partnership with Porsche Motorsport, marking a high-profile addition to its existing partnerships in F1 and other top motorsport segments.

All 24 drivers from the Porsche Works, Juniors and Young Professionals categories will sport fireproof race wear by the brand, Puma said on Wednesday. This comprises the Formula E team and all factory GT racing activities. The pit crews will sport Puma-designed uniforms, with the Puma logo to also feature on race cars.

“We are proud to be partnering with Porsche Motorsport, one of the most successful racing companies with a rich tradition in motorsport,” said Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer of Puma, which through its subsidiary Branded Sports Merchandising has also obtained the rights to develop, sell and market a range of replica and fan wear products for Porsche Motorsport, spanning apparel, footwear, headwear, accessories and bags.