EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

GET SET: Puma hits the ground running in 2023 by teaming with Paris-based brand Koché for a performance-oriented women’s capsule collection launching on Saturday.

The capsule, which spans ready-to-wear, running shoes and accessories, aims to strike a balance between fashion and fitness by giving Puma’s sports basics a couture-inspired update with lace motifs, lacing and strategically placed sheerness.

For designer Christelle Kocher, the collaboration was also an opportunity to explore another facet of her personality: her passion for sports. She revealed that she played team sports from age eight and competed “quite seriously” in handball until age 18.

“Ever since, barely a day passes without me doing some form of physical exercise,” she said, naming running, boxing and yoga as her main activities.

With performance and an avowed goal of “[supporting] women in reclaiming their rightful place in the sports space,” she spliced sportswear staples like windbreakers, long-sleeved T-shirts and leggings with lace-up elements, embossed lace-inspired patterns or stitching outlining a corset structure.

In addition to ready-to-wear and accessories such as a roomy draped gym bag and a waist bag meant for runners, the sports specialist’s “PWR XX” et “Run XX Nitro” running shoe models have been given Koché’s sports-couture twist.

This is the second collaboration between the French label and Puma, following last year’s hookup with the AC Milan soccer club using the club’s unsold deadstock merchandise spliced with denim and a lace print.

Available from Saturday on Puma and Koché’s e-commerce platforms as well as selected Puma stores and retailers worldwide, the Puma x Koché capsule collection will retail between 40 euros for a cap, 165 euros for a hoodie and up to 350 euros for the reflective windbreaker. The two running shoe models will be priced at 150 and 170 euros.