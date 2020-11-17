Puma has recruited global pop star Dua Lipa as the newest face of its women’s business.

In doing so, the athletic company is returning to the musicians-make-serious-impact-with-consumers formula. Rihanna generated volumes of publicity — and sales — for Puma when she aligned with the brand in 2014 and created her first Fenty product the following year.

With a hefty international following, the British musician tweeted the news to her 6.4 million followers Tuesday morning. Lipa’s post read, “Clearly very excited to announce that I’ve joined the @PUMA family as their new brand ambassador. 💙😜 Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for ya 💙”

As part of her partnership with Puma, Lipa, a champion for women’s issues and gender equality, will front the brand’s “She Moves Us” campaign that will debut next year. It will focus on encouraging women who move together to connect through sport and culture.

A Puma spokeswoman declined to comment on the financial terms or the length of the multiyear deal. Puma has been investing more in its image in recent months, as evidenced by long-term partnerships with Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar and 2020 NBA prospect LaMelo Bell.

Puma’s global director of brand marketing Adam Petrick said of Lipa: “We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model.”

The enterprising Lipa tweeted again shortly thereafter to remind fans they can buy tickets for her Studio 2054 online performance that is slated for Nov. 27. As part of deal with Puma, the athletic company is sponsoring Studio 2054. She and her dancers will be decked out in Puma gear. As a surprise, Puma is offering a limited number of discounted tickets online to her fans. Her fandom sprang from the worldwide success of “Future Nostalgia,” which has more than 4.5 billion streams to date. On Spotify, Lipa currently ranks as the third biggest artist with nearly 60 million monthly listeners.

At Puma, she will team with the sports powerhouse “to help women around the world, not just by being featured in global campaigns, but through important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to Puma. Like other athletic conglomerates, Puma has been working to improve diversity. Last summer, the company lined up model, activist and actress Winnie Harlow as a brand ambassador.

Lipa, who was not available for an interview, noted in a statement how feeling comfortable and looking good are important, from performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills.