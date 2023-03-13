×
Monday's Digital Daily: March 13, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Palomo Spain for Surf-Inspired Capsule Collection

Spanish designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo reimagines the surfer boy aesthetic in this streetwear range available Saturday.

Palomo Spain x Puma
The x-piece capsule references surfing culture. Courtesy of Puma

SURF’S UP: It’s time to dive into summer for Puma, which has teamed up with Palomo Spain for a surf-inspired capsule collection launching on Saturday.

Including ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, the line is about “the idea of a dream summer,” said Alejandro Gómez Palomo, the founder and creative director behind the Spanish brand.

The figure of “sexy, slightly older surfer and skater boys” the designer remembers from his young days at the beach in Tarifa, a well-known destination for wind sports in southern Spain, inspired him to “identify and create a new idea of a surfer or street skater, looking from the prism of [his] own little universe.”

Gómez Palomo named Bruce Brown’s documentary “The Endless Summer” and Stacy Peralta’s “Dogtown and Z Boys” as visual references for a gender-fluid lineup that includes filmy mesh T-shirts that resemble rash guards, T-shirts emblazoned with dreamy prints and baggy trousers that can unzip into board shorts.

A palette of soft pinks, blues and greens further evoked the surf culture of the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as the laid-back vibe that crystalized in the 2000s.

“Surf culture was an angle Puma had never really taken on before. Filtered through Palomo Spain’s gentle, couture-inspired lens, it immediately took on an exciting, innovative perspective. It just made so much sense,” Nils Moersch, Puma’s apparel global creative director, said in a statement.

This is the second collaboration for the Spanish designer and Puma, following a soccer-inspired capsule collection that took its cues from ’70s soccer stars and their glamorous off-field lives for a retro take on team sports gear.

The capsule will be available from Saturday on Puma and Palomo Spain’s e-commerce platforms as well as selected Puma stores and retailers worldwide. It will retail between 45 euros for a reversible printed bucket hat and 225 euros for a lightweight blouson. The “Slipstream Lo” sneaker and the matching slip-on version will be priced at 150 euros and 140 euros, respectively.

