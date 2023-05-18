Puma Creates Collection With Peloton’s Olivia Amato

Olivia Amato has become well-known for the one-shoulder sports bras she leads classes in for her devoted followers on Peloton.

So it’s not surprising that Puma included that style of sports bra as part of the first apparel collection it created for Amato.

Although the instructor has been an ambassador for the brand since late 2021, this is her first signature collection.

The Puma x Olivia Amato collection, which is designed to be worn at the gym or on the street, includes a varsity jacket, an oversize vintage-inspired bomber with contrasting sleeves, a cropped running top and running tight — and of course, sports bras — which are emblazoned with her initials as well as Puma’s well-known jumping cougar logo.

The cropped sweatshirt from the Puma x Olivia Amato collection. Aaron Hewitt

“Creating my first collection with Puma was an incredible experience and a dream come true,” said Amato. “We wanted to combine the elements of elevated performance wear with street style so that you could wear any of the pieces from a workout to your day-to-day.”

Amato, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, joins fellow Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint, whose Game Speed Ahead collection of training and streetwear launched last month.

The Puma x Olivia Amato collection will retail for $40 to $85 and will be available on the Puma website as well as at its New York City flagship beginning Monday.

This is not Amato’s only tie to fashion. The instructor and influencer is married to Daniel Waldron, cofounder of the men’s bespoke suit company Alexander Nash.