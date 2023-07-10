Puma Releases Second Forever.Classic Campaign

Puma is looking to some famous faces for its upcoming fall campaign.

The sports giant has reunited with campaign stars Caleb McLaughlin, Zaya Wade, Iris Apatow and Angus Cloud for its second Forever.Classic campaign, released Monday. They appear in the campaign modeling the Puma Suede sneakers, a staple shoe for the brand since 1968, and other styles such as the Mayze, CA Pro and Cali Dream.

“Puma classics have been worn by icons of every generation and they’re still making an impact today,” McLaughlin said. “I’m honored to be a part of the next season of the Puma Forever.Classic campaign and excited to watch the continued impact of the staples and new timeless styles that drop.”

The campaign faces were initially featured in February for the first Puma Forever.Classic campaign, again modeling the brand’s Suede sneakers and other styles like the Mayze, Cali and Clyde.

Puma described the campaign as “bringing together those who are pushing culture forward by engaging creatives from different walks of life — from actors to content creators to athletes and musicians — to tell their stories of how they found ‘their way.’”

“This next season of the Puma Forever.Classic campaign showcases the classics we all love and new styles that are essential for a fall wardrobe refresh,” Wade said. “This fall, my back-to-school style will showcase my individuality and confidence, paired with my favorite Puma’s of course.”

This is Puma’s latest initiative this year. The brand has had a busy year of collaborations so far, teaming with the likes of costume designer and stylist June Ambrose and Peloton instructor Olivia Amato. Puma also embarked on an exclusive deal with Formula 1 to equip sports officials on the track and create merchandise collections and signed on as the official apparel sponsor for next year’s San Francisco Marathon.