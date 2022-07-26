Donna Faircloth Joins Purple as Director of North American Operations

In an effort to amplify the growth of its U.S. operations, Purple has named Donna Faircloth as director of North American operations, a new post.

Purple serves leading luxury brands in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle sectors. The role is expected to provide critical leadership and strategic support as Purple expands its North American presence.

Faircloth, who is based in New York, reports to Fergus Lawlor, president and chief executive officer of Purple. She will work closely with the practice leaders for fashion, beauty and lifestyle, and will oversee and direct activities across all functional departments with responsibility for enhancing operational effectiveness, performance and service excellence.

Most recently, Faircloth worked as vice president, global marketing and communications for Lafayette 148 New York and earlier was senior vice president, global marketing and communications at John Varvatos Enterprises. Before that, she was director of communications for the Council of Fashion Designers of America, North American vice president of public relations for Yves Saint Laurent Groupe and North American director of advertising and public relations for Dolce & Gabbana.

“Donna’s fluency in the luxury sector and expertise in managing international business operations will be critical as we continue to build our U.S. business and team. Her tactical savvy and hands-on, results-driven approach will help position us for further success,” said Lawlor, who based in London.

“The American market has always been important for our clients, which is why we invested in a U.S. presence nearly 10 years ago. After COVID[-19] and the resulting repatriation of Chinese business, we expect that the importance of the U.S. market will only continue to grow in the future for our fashion, beauty and luxury lifestyle clients. Making these critical investments in the U.S. market makes sense for us as we aim to help clients capitalize on opportunities and create effective communication strategies that deliver maximum impact.”

Faircloth added, “I’m thrilled to be joining Purple — a company I have greatly admired and worked collaboratively with throughout my career. It’s a great time to join the company as it continues to grow within the U.S. and in the international arena. I look forward to working with their talented team that lead both creatively and strategically.”

Fortifying Purple’s U.S. operations is part of the company’s larger international expansion strategy following its acquisition by Together Group in February, 2022. Purple, along with King & Partners, Noë & Associates, Construct and Hot Pot China, joined Together Group to form a global, luxury lifestyle group offering full-service solutions for clients in the fashion, beauty, luxury and lifestyle sectors.

Founded 24 years ago, Purple has offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Miami and Hong Kong.