×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Can Sephora Revive Glossier?

Eye

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman’s New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Pusha T talked about Pharrell being tapped for Vuitton, David Yurman chooses Shawn Mendes, Luar Smith has done a capsule jewelry collection with Mejuri.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Layla Ilchi, Misty White Sidell, Rhonda Richford
Plus Icon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Pusha T, Queen Latifah and John Suh attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Pusha T, Queen Latifah and John Suh attend the Thom Browne fashion show at The Shed on Tuesday in New York. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) Getty Images

TALKING PHARRELL: Thom Browne’s front row at Tuesday evening’s show was easily the most star-studded — and coolest — crowd we’ve seen so far this week. 

Queen Latifah, Erykah Badu, Pusha T, Lil Nas X, Whoopi Goldberg, Penn Badgley, Jesse Williams, David Harbour, Rebecca Hall and more attended the show, held at The Shed for the second season in a row.

The big fashion news of the day, Pharrell Williams’ appointment as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, struck home with Pusha T, who is close with Williams.

“I think it’s great. It’s great for the culture, it’s great for hip-hop, it’s great for fashion. It’s gonna be great for the world,” he said when asked for his thoughts. “He’s an innovator, he’s creative, a true creative. He’s creative directed many lives that I know. And it’s time for him to show the world.”

Related Galleries

Pusha T had chosen a shorts suit for the evening which “fit my personality more today” and accessorized with a Thom Browne classic, a Hector bag.

“I had to have Hector with me, in loving memory of my dog Re Up Gang CJ,” Pusha T said.

The rest of his Valentine’s Day plans were transit related, as he was about to fly back home to Virginia and spend the holiday with his son. 

Down the row, Goldberg said she was spending Valentine’s Day babysitting her 8-year-old great-granddaughter. But first, Thom Browne. 

“I love that he doesn’t care what anybody thinks, and I love that he thinks everybody has a shot to wear his clothes. I love him for that,” she said.

“The very first time [I wore his clothes] it came from a spring collection, and I looked like a grape. I looked fabulous. It was this wonderful round thing that I had on and it made me happy,” she said. “And people were like ‘what are you wearing?’ and I was like ‘I’m wearing happiness baby.’” — LEIGH NORDSTROM

YURMAN’S NEW FACE: David Yurman is adding another major celebrity to its roster of brand ambassadors.

The luxury jewelry brand revealed Wednesday it has tapped Grammy-nominated musician Shawn Mendes as its newest brand ambassador. Mendes is kicking off his appointment by featuring in David Yurman’s spring 2023 campaign, titled “Nature’s Artistry,” which “celebrates nature as a constant source of inspiration,” according to the brand.

Shawn Mendes named David Yurman brand ambassador.
Shawn Mendes for David Yurman. Glen Luchford/David Yurman

“Clothing is a form of self-expression, but something about jewelry feels like one step deeper into the skin,” Mendes said. “I can really understand a person by the jewelry they’re wearing. When people are wearing similar jewelry to me, I find that we end up connecting personality-wise. Jewelry is unique in that it’s very intertwined with personality.”

Mendes appears in the campaign alongside Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson, who was named a David Yurman ambassador in February 2022. The actress’ first David Yurman campaign, called “Come Closer,” also featured actor Henry Golding.

Scarlett Johansson models in David Yurman’s spring 2023 campaign

On modeling in the spring 2023 campaign, Johansson said: “It’s always what I envisioned the David Yurman woman to be: someone whose jewelry is very much a part of her everyday life and feels lived in. I mostly embody that spirit because I do everything in my David Yurman jewelry, like make meatballs and do dishes.”

The David Yurman campaign is Mendes’ latest project in the fashion world. Last year, Mendes appeared as the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s “Play It Forward” collaboration, modeling in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign. — LAYLA ILCHI

LUAR’S NEW JEWELS: One surprise for Wednesday night’s highly anticipated Luar show is being revealed. Designer Raul Lopez has collaborated with Mejuri on jewelry for his fall collection.

Three designs have been produced — one of which will be seen at Wednesday night’s runway show. A pair of “convertible hoops,” that come with a circular charm suspended ($275) will be part of Luar’s styling this evening. The circular charm is detachable and can be switched out for a miniature charm replica of Luar’s “It” Ana bag ($98). The convertible hoops are made of sterling silver plated with 18-karat gold vermeil and the Ana bag charm is made of solid 14-karat gold with a white topaz stone in the middle.

The collaboration, appropriately, includes a special-edition Ana bag with a gilded detail. Instead of the style’s typical leather crossbody strap, the $275 Luar and Mejuri Ana bag comes with a gold-tone chain strap. The bag itself is white leather.

A rendering of the Luar and Mejuri convertible hoop earrings.
A rendering of the Luar and Mejuri convertible hoop earrings. Courtesy/Mejuri

The Luar and Mejuri collaboration will go on sale on March 20 — available in Mejuri stores, as well as Mejuri’s and Luar’s own e-commerce sites.

This is Mejuri’s first high-fashion collaboration, giving the direct-to-consumer jeweler access to a new consumer. The project also gives Luar access to large-scale jewelry manufacturing.

Mejuri cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha said of the collaboration: “Mejuri was built on the premise of redefining luxury for the everyday, for everyone. My team and I find the next generation of creatives in the industry incredibly exciting and I am delighted to partner with Raul and his brand Luar on this collection. He is part of the zeitgeist of cultural shape-shifters who align with our values in disrupting the status quo.”

Lopez added in a statement: “I’m so proud of the Luar and Mejuri collaboration the process was synergistic and highlights the theme of ‘heirloom’ that has come to be synonymous with Luar. I’m looking forward to sharing this with our community.” — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

FOR UKRAINE: Nearly a year on from the invasion of Ukraine, photographer Mark Abegg is launching “Models for Ukraine,” a multimedia portrait project aimed at keeping the conflict in people’s consciousness while raising funds for charity.

Swiss British fashion PR-turned-photographer Abegg turned his lens on Ukrainian models for a raw series of black-and-white shots that debuted at Paris’ Oddity gallery and event space Wednesday night.

Models for Ukraine Mark Abegg
Pasha Harulia’s portrait featured in “Models for Ukraine.” Mark Abegg / Courtesy Mark Abegg

Abegg worked with casting director Maxime Valentini, who reached out to Paris-based agencies to bring in Ukrainian models, with shoots taking place in December and January. Benjamin Grillon art-directed the unvarnished shots, which feature the models bare-faced and in plain white shirts.

Those posing include Nana Abramova, Naty Chabanenko, Polly Domashych, Sasha Krivosheya and Vika Reza, among others.

The gallery event featured clips of the models speaking about their emotions and personal experiences during the war, while a tabloid-style newspaper filled with the photos was on offer.

All proceeds from the prints and paper sale will go to Ukrainian organization Women’s March, which operates shelters and assists women and children displaced by the war.

Abegg’s friendship with model Pasha Harulia and her husband Dmytro Novichenko inspired him to embark on the project. Harulia helped guide him as they worked to create a project that would not only keep Ukraine in focus, but also help people draw connections between the current economic crises in Europe and the global consequences of the localized war.

“What I was trying to do is just to create awareness that there are Ukrainian people around us that are suffering and that we are suffering ourselves because of this, maybe it’s not directly affecting us because it’s not our families, or we don’t see it from day to day, but it is happening,” he said. Inflation and the cost-of-living crisis that are causing hardship around the world are an indirect result of the war, he noted.

The project aims to remind people that even if the war might be out of sight, it’s just a three-hour flight from Paris.

“We can actually do something about it, and alleviate some of that suffering and pain,” he added of donating funds to Women’s March, which directly helps families on the ground.

Abegg also called on fashion companies to do more, particularly donate items including blankets and coats to help people get through the winter.

Eighteen images were available Wednesday night, with others available upon request. As for the timing of the event falling outside of fashion week, he added: “I wanted to do it as soon as possible because they need help now, not tomorrow, not next month.”

The style is a departure from Abegg’s cinematic fashion photography, with the portraits raw and unflinching. Abegg shot on film and all prints are handmade on silver gelatin using traditional darkroom techniques.

“It’s an old-fashioned way of doing things. I wanted it to be very real and not faked,” he said, noting that there is no retouching. “I wanted it to be imperfect to actually see the beauty of who they are.” — RHONDA RICHFORD

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Hot Summer Bags

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pusha T Talks Pharrell, Yurman's New Face, Luar Teams With Mejuri

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad