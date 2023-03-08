PVH Taps Amber McCann as Chief Communications Officer

PVH Corp. has named Amber McCann as executive vice president and chief communications officer, effective April 6.

She will lead all aspects of PVH’s global internal and external communications strategy and report to Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp.

Most recently, McCann was vice president of global brand and communications at Poshmark, where she guided the company’s global communications strategy through its IPO in 2021 and acquisition by Naver Corp. in 2023.

Previously, she spent 10 years in senior communications roles at Levi Strauss & Co., leading communications efforts around the company’s strategy, execution and IPO, and before that, held roles at Gap Inc. and Yahoo.

“Amber has an impressive track record as an innovative brand and corporate communications leader with international experience at the intersection of fashion, consumer and technology,” said Larsson. “As we continue to execute the PVH+ Plan and move our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands closer to the consumer than ever before, Amber’s expertise working with iconic brands on a global scale will help bring our vision to life for all stakeholders.”

“Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are two of the most iconic fashion brands in the world,” McCann said. “The PVH+ Plan is a compelling strategy that puts our consumer and brands at the center of everything, and I am thrilled to partner with Stefan and the entire leadership team to realize this vision, accelerate growth, and win with consumers around the world.”