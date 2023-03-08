×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel RTW Fall 2023

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New North America President Unveils Growth Strategy

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

PVH Taps Amber McCann as Chief Communications Officer

Most recently she was vice president of global brand and communications at Poshmark.

Amber McCann
Amber McCann courtesy shot

PVH Corp. has named Amber McCann as executive vice president and chief communications officer, effective April 6.

She will lead all aspects of PVH’s global internal and external communications strategy and report to Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp.

Most recently, McCann was vice president of global brand and communications at Poshmark, where she guided the company’s global communications strategy through its IPO in 2021 and acquisition by Naver Corp. in 2023.

Previously, she spent 10 years in senior communications roles at Levi Strauss & Co., leading communications efforts around the company’s strategy, execution and IPO, and before that, held roles at Gap Inc. and Yahoo.

Related Galleries

“Amber has an impressive track record as an innovative brand and corporate communications leader with international experience at the intersection of fashion, consumer and technology,” said Larsson. “As we continue to execute the PVH+ Plan and move our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands closer to the consumer than ever before, Amber’s expertise working with iconic brands on a global scale will help bring our vision to life for all stakeholders.”

“Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are two of the most iconic fashion brands in the world,” McCann said. “The PVH+ Plan is a compelling strategy that puts our consumer and brands at the center of everything, and I am thrilled to partner with Stefan and the entire leadership team to realize this vision, accelerate growth, and win with consumers around the world.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Hot Summer Bags

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

PVH Names Amber McCann as EVP, Chief Communications Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad