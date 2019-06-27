PVH PAYS TRIBUTE: Three years after one of its employees was among the 49 people killed at the Pulse nightclub, PVH Corp. has donated $1 million to the OnePulse Foundation.

The money will help finance construction for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum, which is slated to open in 2022. The National Pulse Memorial and Museum will include the Orlando Health Survivors Walkway on the site of the Pulse nightclub and nearby properties.

Some of the funds will also go toward an endowed scholarship in honor of PVH associate Frank Hernandez, who was among the victims. PVH plans to earmark $100,000 of its donation to establish an annual legacy scholarship in honor of Hernandez, who was a manager at a Calvin Klein store in Orlando. He was 27 when he was killed at the Pulse nightclub.

The parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and other sportswear brands announced the news Thursday, a day after the company’s “Pride Is Power” event. The timing comes a few weeks after the three-year anniversary of the Orlando shooting. During Sunday’s WorldPride March in New York, several OnePulse board members will march with representatives from PVH, which is a platinum sponsor of the event for the third consecutive year.

Emanuel Chirico, chairman and chief executive officer of PVH, said in a statement, “In the three years since, our associates around the world have been dedicated to growing our inclusion and diversity initiatives, working to build a workplace and a world where diverse perspectives are accepted and embraced.”

The OnePulse Foundation was set up by Pulse’s owner. Its fund will support development and maintenance of the memorial, community grants for the survivors’ and victims’ families, endowed scholarships for the 49 people who lost their lives, and educational programs designed to unify society.