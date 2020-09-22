Over 15 years ago, Diddy debuted the “Vote or Die” T-shirt, and today the shirt returns through Pyer Moss to introduce the brand’s Exist to Resist platform.

Exist to Resist is a platform spotlighting the work of social justice organizations, and will benefit community efforts through proceeds from limited-edition product.

To kick off the initiative, Pyer Moss is launching its “Vote or Die…For Real” T-shirt that first debuted at its September runway show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, with all proceeds going to Rock the Vote.

Creative director and 2020 Fashion Award winner for American Designer of the Year Kerby Jean-Raymond also partnered with Sean John on the collection, and nodded to the brand with this T-shirt.

“We are at a pivotal moment and the world is watching,” the brand said in a statement. “Those on the front line who are challenging the ills that potentially plague our future represent the best of us. Our roles as creatives are evolving to identify these voices, amplify their efforts and aid them where we can. Our collective existence is resistance.”

Prior to this launch, Pyer Moss and Kering launched the project Your Friends in New York to boost the next generation of innovators in fashion, music, art, philanthropy and wellness. In March, Jean-Raymond donated $50,000 under YFINY, with a supporting donation from Kering, to minority- and female-owned independent businesses.