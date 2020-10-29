Your Friends in New York, the platform fostering young creatives from Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond and Kering, has made two top-level hires.

The platform has named Anna Loeschner senior vice president, effective immediately, and appointed Chanel Floyd senior director of finance and operations. They will both be responsible for growing the YFINY business inclusive of Pyer Moss.

Loeschner, who previously served as global business lead of Reebok by Pyer Moss, will be responsible for expanding the Pyer Moss global business, and the YFINY business, which will include an event and experiences arm, incubator-inspired program, philanthropic initiatives and merchandise.

At Reebok by Pyer Moss, she worked closely with Jean-Raymond and Reebok’s regional marketing teams to expand the line’s global business. Before that, she worked at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on the U.S. Hennessy business and helped achieve five consecutive years of double-digit growth for the brand.

Floyd joins the platform from PricewaterhouseCoopers where she served as a finance consultant, developing and standardizing operating models for management and finance reporting. At YFINY, she will lead all back-office operations, including finance, operations, human resources and other business support functions.

“I’m excited about the growth of Your Friends in New York and our ever-expanding family,” said Jean-Raymond. “I’m proud to have them both on the team to help lead the way.”

Jean-Raymond and Kering chief François-Henri Pinault launched innovation platform Your Friends in New York this year to empower the next generation of talents and merge fashion, music, art, philanthropy and wellness to form an ecosystem that changes how consumers discover and interact with brands. It will also bring together brands, artists and the community through events under Pyer Moss.

Jean-Raymond and Pinault began working on the project after a meeting in 2019. Kering supports the project as a partner.