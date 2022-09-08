×
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

Fashion Shows on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Day to Be Rearranged

Some 15 shows on the day of her funeral, which is likely to take place 10 days from her passing on Thursday, according to the BFC, will be postponed, and all nonessential events during London Fashion Week will be canceled.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Duke
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Prix
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip
View ALL 22 Photos

The British Fashion Council has revealed plans in reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s passing at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96.

The BFC said it will join the nation in mourning and will follow royal protocol.

All core business activities at London Fashion Week can continue, but all non-core business events, such as parties and openings on the official schedule should be canceled.

It also added that if the queen’s funeral happens during London Fashion Week, as it is likely to take place 10 days from her passing, BFC recommends that shows taking place on that date will need to be rearranged.

Brands that will be impacted include KWK by Kay Kwok, Margaret Howell, Nensi Dojaka, 16Arlington, J E Cai, Rejina Pyo, David Koma, Halpern, Abigail Ajobi, Yuhan Wang, Simone Rocha, Tove, Erdem, Stefan Cooke and Richard Quinn.

As of Thursday afternoon, the BBC has suspended its normal broadcasting and is running a news special on Queen Elizabeth’s death, with live footage from outside of Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle.

BFC said it will reveal an official arrangement for those designers whose showcases will be impacted by the funeral once the funeral date is confirmed.

