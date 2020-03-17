Queen Elizabeth II is continuing to take precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the queen will be moving to Windsor Castle for the Easter holiday on March 19, one week earlier than planned. She will also stay at the castle “beyond the Easter period.”

The press release also states that Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family will no longer be attending a number of large gatherings in the next few months. The annual Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel on April 9 has been canceled, in addition to the queen’s three upcoming garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

The queen is still scheduled to have a few private meetings this week with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Commanding Officer and the Bishop of Hereford.

The announcement comes after the palace announced on Friday that the queen was canceling her upcoming travel plans to Cheshire and Camden in England for later this month. The palace released a statement on the cancellation, stating it is “a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, also canceled their upcoming tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan from March 17 to 25.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on other upcoming events, including Trooping the Colour in June or Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which is scheduled for May 29.

