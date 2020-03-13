The British royal family is taking precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, have canceled their upcoming travel plans due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The queen, who is 93, has canceled her upcoming trips to Cheshire and Camden in England for later this month, with a press release from Buckingham Palace today stating the cancellation is “a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”

The statement also reveals that the decision was made in consultation with the Medical Household and Government and that her other upcoming events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The announcement coincides with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s decision to cancel their tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan from March 17 to 25.

Clarence House issued a statement on the cancellation, stating: “Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.”

The cancellation of their engagements comes just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, traveled to the U.K. for their final engagements as working royals and after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, traveled to Northern Ireland for a three-day trip.

Read more here:

The Fashion Industry Leaders Raising Funds to Fight COVID-19

The NYC Museums, Institutions and Schools Close Due to COVID-19

The Fashion Weeks and Major Events Disrupted by Coronavirus

WATCH: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?