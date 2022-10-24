Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.

The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train.

Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick.

Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson.

Actress Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Rembert recently styled Latifah for the 2022 BET Awards in a Thom Browne white button-up blouse, a sleeveless blazer and a long black skirt. There, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also in attendance at The Grio Awards were Jennifer Hudson, Allyson Felix, Marla Gibbs and Patti La Belle.

Latifah recently made a venture back into the beauty industry, rejoining the cosmetics retailer Covergirl in May of this year. The “Equalizer” actress initially joined the cosmetics brand in 2006, partnering on collections for more than a decade.