×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

The actress wore a floor-length dramatic gown to the star-studded event.

Actress Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills California.
Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22 in Beverly Hills, California. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look. 

The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. 

Actress Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills California.
Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick.

Related Galleries

Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson. 

Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Actress Queen Latifah at The Grio Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Rembert recently styled Latifah for the 2022 BET Awards in a Thom Browne white button-up blouse, a sleeveless blazer and a long black skirt. There, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Also in attendance at The Grio Awards were Jennifer Hudson, Allyson Felix, Marla Gibbs and Patti La Belle.

Latifah recently made a venture back into the beauty industry, rejoining the cosmetics retailer Covergirl in May of this year. The “Equalizer” actress initially joined the cosmetics brand in 2006, partnering on collections for more than a decade.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Queen Latifah Gets Dramatic in Yellow Thom Browne Dress at Grio Awards

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad