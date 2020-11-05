DRESSING THE PART: Fashion-focused fans of “Queer Eye” are well acquainted with how the show’s cast fires off frank style advice, and now they can buy apparel inspired by the show.

Scout Productions, the multimedia company behind the hit series, has mapped out a licensing program and today’s launch of an online Queer Eye store. Created in partnership with the show’s licensing representative IMG, the assortment includes apparel, which is also being sold via Amazon.

The style-conscious show made its debut on Bravo in 2003 as “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Scout later reenvisioned the Emmy-award winning show for Netflix as “Queer Eye.” The sportswear includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and accessories that feature art from designers who are active members of the LGBTQ community. A percentage of the proceeds from every sale of the “Queer Eye” merchandise will benefit the Ali Forney Center, an organization that supports LGBTQ homeless youth and on average helps 2,000 individuals annually. In 2002, Carl Siciliano founded the Ali Forney Center in honor of a gender-nonconforming youth, who was killed in 1997.

A magenta T-shirt imprinted with “human” retails for $29, a white T-shirt imprinted with a rainbow also retails for $29 and a hoodie with “Choose Kindness” sells for $45. Louise Concannon is the head designer and coordinator of the 30-piece collection.

Going forward, there will be additional products, like face masks and a winter collection. To remind shoppers of the show’s fashion-oriented cast, the new site features a photo of them — Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness. The cast has seen and sometimes weighed in on the collection, an IMG spokeswoman said.

This isn’t the first foray for “Queer Eye”-branded products. Walmart.com sells an assortment of furniture inspired by the show, such as a $179 Brie Accent Chair, a $170 Copley Writing Desk, a $249 Liam Sofa and a $70 Coltin Upholstered Mid-Century Bar Stool. There are also “Queer Eye”-themed books, including young adult books. Categories like bedding, bath and tableware are being considered, according to the IMG spokeswoman.