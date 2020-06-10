QuietAsWereKept Campaign Gains Traction on Social Media

A new social media campaign is calling attention to the injustices women of color face at media companies.

#QuietAsWereKept is calling for a day of solidarity on Thursday, June 11 to show support for women of color working in media, many of whom have spoken up about the discrimination and racism they’ve faced in the workplace. The campaign asks for women of color and allies to pause unrelated content creation for the day to spotlight the issue.

“Our creativity, content and hard work is priceless and essential to media companies’ success and relevancy,” a post for the campaign reads. “Yet, over the past few days, Black and other women of color have bravely shared the pain and indignities they have suffered in the workplace; workplaces that value how BIWOC [Black, indigenous women of color] contribute to workplace diversity figures and diversity of content they produce, but clearly do not value their wellbeing.”

#QuietAsWereKept comes after many reporters and editors of color took to social media to recount their experiences working under toxic company cultures at media companies such as Refinery29, Paper Magazine and Bon Appétit. Former Refinery29 employees, including Ashley Alese Edwards, Ashley C. Ford and Channing Hargrove — who spoke out on the racism they endured while working for the media company — have shared the campaign on their social media accounts.

The campaign also brings awareness to the pay disparity and lack of diversity in the workplace, citing a 2018 study by LeanIn that found Black women are less likely to be promoted and receive less support from their managers.

View Gallery Related Gallery Black Lives Matter: Messages from the New York City Protests

“We are calling on media companies and publications to immediately commission diversity and pay equity reports, and put forth concrete steps to rectify all pay disparities, lack of growth opportunities, tokenization of assignments and disingenuous marketing and sales initiatives that capitalize on the presence of Black staffers,” the campaign post reads.

Campaign organizers have also set up a fund for Black and women of color freelancers that are taking part in the day of solidarity.

Read more here:

Hearst Names Samira Nasr as Harper’s Bazaar Editor in Chief

Leading Black Women Take Over White Celebrities’ Instagram Accounts for #ShareTheMicNow Campaign

Brands, Here’s Why Your Efforts on Race Are Falling Flat

WATCH: In the Fashion Closet With Nina Garcia