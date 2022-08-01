×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Men's

Dior’s Kim Jones Designs Skins, Customized Car For Gran Turismo 7

Accessories

These Venetian Shoes Are Made for Walking

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Nominee Quinta Brunson Is the New Face of Olay

The “Abbott Elementary” star and creator is embarking on her first beauty partnership with the role.

Quinta Brunson for Olay
Quinta Brunson for Olay Courtesy of Olay

Quinta Brunson is embarking on her first partnership in the beauty world.

The creator and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” — who received three Emmy nominations for the project — is the new face of Olay, which is owned by Procter & Gamble. Brunson appears in her first campaign on Monday for the brand’s Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,” Brunson said in a statement. “When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest Olay campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Related Galleries

Olay stated part of the reason it tapped Brunson to be the face of the brand is because of the actress and producer’s authenticity and how she’s outspoken about unrealistic beauty standards that have historically been the norm.

Quinta Brunson is the New Face of Olay
Quinta Brunson for Olay. Courtesy of Olay

“Quinta’s fearless confidence is unmatched, and she represents the ‘Fearless to Face Anything’ confidence we want for all women. When the standard of her own beauty was being molded by society, she decided it was time to share her unique point of view,” said Stephanie Headley, Procter & Gamble’s senior vice president of Olay and North America Skincare, in a statement.

Brunson has also been a longtime fan of the brand, stating she grew up watching her mother use Olay skin care products.

Brunson had her breakout role this winter with the mockumentary-style ABC show, “Abbott Elementary,” which follows a group of school teachers at a predominately Black elementary school in Philadelphia. Brunson created and stars in the series, which she was inspired to write based on her mother’s career as a schoolteacher.

“Abbott Elementary” received seven Emmy nominations this year, including for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show has been renewed for a second season, which will debut in September.

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Hot Summer Bags

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Quinta Brunson Is the New Face

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad