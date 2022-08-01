EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Nominee Quinta Brunson Is the New Face of Olay

Quinta Brunson is embarking on her first partnership in the beauty world.

The creator and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” — who received three Emmy nominations for the project — is the new face of Olay, which is owned by Procter & Gamble. Brunson appears in her first campaign on Monday for the brand’s Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,” Brunson said in a statement. “When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest Olay campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Olay stated part of the reason it tapped Brunson to be the face of the brand is because of the actress and producer’s authenticity and how she’s outspoken about unrealistic beauty standards that have historically been the norm.

Quinta Brunson for Olay. Courtesy of Olay

“Quinta’s fearless confidence is unmatched, and she represents the ‘Fearless to Face Anything’ confidence we want for all women. When the standard of her own beauty was being molded by society, she decided it was time to share her unique point of view,” said Stephanie Headley, Procter & Gamble’s senior vice president of Olay and North America Skincare, in a statement.

Brunson has also been a longtime fan of the brand, stating she grew up watching her mother use Olay skin care products.

Brunson had her breakout role this winter with the mockumentary-style ABC show, “Abbott Elementary,” which follows a group of school teachers at a predominately Black elementary school in Philadelphia. Brunson created and stars in the series, which she was inspired to write based on her mother’s career as a schoolteacher.

“Abbott Elementary” received seven Emmy nominations this year, including for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show has been renewed for a second season, which will debut in September.