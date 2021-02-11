11 Emerging Fashion and Beauty Brands to Shop From Qurate’s Big Find Contest

The Qurate Retail Group’s “Big Find” second-round search is spotlighting over 90 emerging brands, many which are women- or minority-owned businesses.

The brand assortment, which will be launching on QVC and HSN over the next few months, includes several fashion and beauty brands created by founders who sought out to solve problems they faced themselves.

The Big Find search will include beauty brand Mented Cosmetics, which was launched by cofounders KJ Miller and Amanda Johnson who had trouble finding the perfect nude lipstick that worked on dark skin tones.

Erin Carpenter, founder of fashion brand Nude Barre, had similar problems during her dance career when she couldn’t find hosiery that matched her skin tone. She launched her brand in 2009 to fix this problem by offering a range of hosiery and lingerie products in a variety of skin tone colors.

Here, WWD looks at 11 emerging fashion and beauty brands that will be available on QVC and HSN through Qurate’s Big Find search. Read on for more.

1. Mented Cosmetics

KJ Miller and Amanda Johnson launched Mented Cosmetics in 2017 after having trouble finding the perfect nude lipstick, and built their makeup brand on the ethos that every person should be able to find their perfect shade regardless of skin tone. Mented Cosmetics has since grown to all other makeup categories.

2. Pili Ani

Founder Rosalina Tan has long been an advocate for ethical and sustainable practices in the agricultural industry in the Philippines. She started buying Pili oil — which comes from the fruit of the Pili tree — to support local farmers and quickly discovered it had skin care benefits, which she infused in her beauty brand, Pili Ani. The brand offers products such as face masks, moisturizers and essential oils.

3. Nude Barre

Erin Carpenter launched Nude Barre in 2009 due to her frustration in finding hosiery that matched her skin tone throughout her dance career. The brand offers hosiery in a large assortment of colors that is meant to match a diverse range of skin tones. Nude Barre also offers lingerie and face masks in its range of nude colors.

4. 54 Thrones

Christina Tegbe was inspired to launch beauty brand 54 Thrones by her Nigerian aunt, who taught her about the country’s rich culture and beauty secrets. Tegbe launched the brand in 2015 and aims to educate customers on the African origin of clean beauty with her products that are made with African-grown botanical ingredients. The brand offers an assortment of beauty butters, face masks, hydrating mists and face oils.

5. Poppy + Sage

Founded by husband and wife Robert and Carley Waters, Poppy + Sage is a sustainable fashion brand that created handmade straw and woven handbags made by female artisans in Bali. In addition to handbags, the brand offers face masks, jewelry, hats and homeware products.

6. Voir Haircare

Voir Haircare offers an array of clean hair products inspired by nature. Products are named after natural elements like rain, snow, wind or the sunset and are infused with botanical ingredients that are meant to nourish and replenish the hair.

7. Cleo + Coco

Cleo + Coco sells natural, aluminum-free deodorant infused with essential oils. The brand also carries zero waste products, such as deodorant bars and bar soap that come in plastic-free packaging.

8. Taudrey

Taudrey offers handcrafted jewelry that’s meant to be versatile and provide a personal touch to the wearer. The minimalist jewelry includes pendants that read phrases such as “Mama’s Girl,” “Think Happy Be Happy” and “Love.”

9. Soke Beauty

Soke Beauty’s hydrogel patches are meant for the chest. The heart-shaped patches are infused with peptides that are said to smooth and plump the skin. The brand offers a pack of five patches for $60.

10. Maison 276

New Orleans native Angel Cornelius translated her upbringing of creating beauty products in her kitchen to her Maison 276 beauty brand. Her brand gained popularity locally with her signature body butter and then her three-step hair-care system for silver, white or blonde hair.

11. Valencia Key

Valencia Key carries affordable jewelry that’s meant to empower the wearer. The brand’s founder, Lia Valencia Key, designs her jewelry based on her travels, like her trips to Egypt, Morocco and Spain that inspired her to create one of her brand’s signature symbols, a four-point star that’s meant to evoke bravery.

