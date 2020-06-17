Peace Love World, the Miami-based lifestyle brand known for positively messaged, elevated basics, has introduced a new ath-leisure collection, Mind Body Love, set to launch Friday on QVC.

Mind Body Love consists of eight pieces for everyday workouts and post-workout style.

Offered in size from XXS to XL and 1X to 3X and in regular, petite and tall, the collection features high-waisted leggings, reversible crop tops, tanks, front zip sports bras, comfy tops, relaxed hoodies and bike shorts. The color palette includes muted tones and bright colors. Retail prices range from $37.41 to $56.64.

“The new Mind Body Love collection we’re launching with QVC gives women comfortable and flattering options for both fitness and relaxation,” said designer and founder Alina Villasante.

The collection is available to purchase on QVC.com starting at midnight on June 19. At 7 a.m., Villasante will talk about the new collection on-air.

Vallasante plans to offer new products approximately every three weeks, and will be on QVC about once a month. In addition to being sold on QVC and QVC.com, the line is also available on peaceloveworld.com