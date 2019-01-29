Designer Rachel Roy can add another milestone to her list of accomplishments.

Roy has penned a book with daughter Ava Dash, called “96 Words for Love” with the two celebrating the title Monday night at the home of producer Brian Grazer and his wife Veronica.

“What started as a love story from myself to Ava, in hopes of teaching her more of her Indian heritage ended up a love story between Ava and myself to the world,” Roy said of the story.

Dash sought to retell an Indian myth through her own lens and perspective.

“Working with my teenage daughter was at times difficult, but in the end the best partnership I’ve ever had. Truly,” Roy said.

Distribution for the book is broad with the title on store shelves at retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Roy’s site. The authors are donating the book’s proceeds to support children who have escaped trafficking with the help of the organization World of Children.

Roy, who serves as a U.N. ambassador for innovation and change, has had plenty going on, capping last year with a flurry of activity within her business.

Fall saw the launch of her Rachel Roy Collection, which made its debut with a Nordstrom exclusive. Then there are the licensing deals that have or will help to broaden the brand into home and hosiery with an optical launch set for this year.

Roy started her namesake line in 2004 and four-and-a-half years ago relocated to Sherman Oaks from New York, bringing the Monterey-born designer full circle.