Rachel Zoe has partnered with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen for her first home decor collaboration.

The collection, which will be for the holiday season only, will launch in September. It will be available online at potterybarnkids.com and potterybarnteen.com, as well as in-store. The exact number of stores and price points aren’t available yet.

The Rachel Zoe for Pottery Barn Kids and Teen Collections, inspired by her dream childhood and teen bedrooms, encompass decor and accessories for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Categories include bedding, pillows and rugs, as well as furniture, lighting, wall accessories, storage and giftables. The Pottery Barn Kids Collection includes animal prints and soft pastels in blush pink and ivory. The Rachel Zoe for Pottery Barn Teen Collection features such elements such as sequins and metallics.

Zoe, who is very involved in the design, will support the collection via social media and traditional media, as well as participate in the collection photo shoot.

This is the first time that Zoe has designed a home collection.

Allison Spampanato, senior vice president, product development at Pottery Brand Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, said, “We are inspired to collaborate with Rachel because she makes glamour look effortless, warm and inviting. To work with her on a Pottery Barn Kids and a Pottery Barn Teen collection was a thrill for our brands. Together we were able to design a nursery and kids collection that brings together Rachel’s fashion point of view and her experience as a mom. Our teen collection represents Rachel’s philosophy that glamour is in the details; and the bedding, decorative accessories and décor we designed together is a collection full of whimsical style synonymous with Rachel Zoe.”

Zoe’s business encompasses ready-to-wear, footwear and accessory lines that are available at shoprachelzoe.com and in over 200 stores worldwide. Zoe is also the founder and chief curator of a luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle subscription service, Box of Style by Rachel Zoe, and is founder and editor-at-large of online style destination, The Zoe Report.