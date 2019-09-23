Rachel Zoe is once again tapping into the children’s market. The designer and celebrity stylist has teamed with Janie and Jack, a division of Gap Inc., to launch the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack collection in stores this November.

The line features a variety of girls’ and boys’ clothing and accessories inspired by the holiday season and the things Zoe loves, such as gold, sparkle, texture and statement pieces. One-hundred percent of net proceeds from the collection will benefit Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with basic necessities.

Over the years, Zoe has collaborated on different children’s projects, having recently launched a home decor collection with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. She said it helped her a lot when jumping into the mind-set of designing a children’s fashion line for Janie and Jack. “I feel like I was fully immersed in the creative space to design from a child’s perspective both apparel and home.” Last year, she curated favorite picks at Gymboree that were sold in-store and online.

The Janie and Jack Party collection features 38 pieces in sizes 12 to 18 months to 12 years, with retail prices ranging from $18 to $169. Pieces range from gold maxidresses, metallic pants and jumpsuits to accessories such as turbans, headbands, cheetah print booties and a faux fur wristlet for the girls to velveteen and wool tuxedo suits, a fedora, and necktie for the boys.

The line will be available at select Janie and Jack stores in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as online at janieandjack.com.

The company will drop a second collection a few weeks later featuring resort wear for girls and boys. That collection features 45 pieces, from swimwear to shoes and sunglasses, available in sizes three to six months to 12 years, with pieces retailing from $15 to $109. The deal is only for two collections.

Last March, Gap Inc. purchased Janie and Jack for $35 million from Gymboree Group Inc. The deal included Janie and Jack’s online business and leases to its more than 100 stores.

