Rachel Zoe has relaunched her subscription service Box of Style as Curateur, a membership program with curated offerings and experiences.

The reimagined approach is “way beyond the box,” said Zoe, calling from her home base of Los Angeles. “While you will still receive your quarterly curation, there’s now all these different advantages by becoming a member.”

Along with the seasonal Rachel Zoe-approved picks of goods that showcase a mix of five fashion and beauty items delivered to members’ doorsteps, subscribers receive access to a digital shop with a rewards system, offering goods like candles, makeup, skin care, clothing and accessories, up to 60 percent off retail prices. Brands include Kevyn Aucoin, Eve Lom, French Girl, Jenni Kayne and Adina Reyter.

Those signed up are able to access Curateur now, and in two weeks, Zoe is introducing “the collective,” providing members with discounted offers from a selection of both online and brick-and-mortar services nationwide, “home design, entertainment, spa, flowers, you name it,” said Zoe.

“The idea is that I want to touch and curate the entire lifestyle for all women,” she continued. And the men in their lives buying them gifts, she added. “Women deserve to feel special.”

Quarterly subscriptions for Curateur cost $99, while annual memberships are priced at $349.99 a year. For the first edition of the rebranded service, Curateur’s fall 2020 curation offers goods valued at over $700 and features a Rachel Zoe bag, Kat Burki’s “Marine Collagen Gel” skin-care product, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ “Liquid Glow” highlighter, an Eddie Borgo “Supra Link” necklace and members’ choice of Le Specs “Neptune” sunglasses or Eddie Borgo’s “Supra Link” earrings.

The celebrity stylist-turned-designer said Curateur is a natural evolution for the brand to “give [the consumer] more.” It’s been “a long time” in the making: “The thing is, when you launch a new brand, you really have to spend a really good amount of time understanding your members and really building a community.”

Zoe began turning her entire operation into a direct-to-consumer business in the last two years, she added. “We were very fortunate in that we don’t have freestanding stores,” she said of the impact of the pandemic.

She foresees fashion catering to two types of buyers in the future: those looking to stay “comfortable and continue to have a more casual lifestyle and then another group that will absolutely thrive for the resurrection of glam, wanting to dress up to go to the grocery store.”

Either way, fashion “will be born again,” she continued. “It will just be different.”