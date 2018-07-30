What’s a cross between a pop-up and a permanent store? According to Rachel Zoe, it’s a residency. That’s what the stylist-turned-designer calls her latest brick-and-mortar location in Caruso’s Palisades Village.(Her first endeavor debuted at The Grove in 2016.)

Set to open on Sept. 22 through spring 2019, Zoe’s store will feature her namesake clothing collection along with vintage pieces she sourced and key pieces from her personal archive. Also available for purchase will be Zoe’s seasonal luxury style subscription, Box of Style by Rachel Zoe.

“I have a huge client base and many friends on the westside, and they’re all excited about the Caruso center, so this just felt right,” Zoe said. “Rick Caruso has been such a huge supporter to me and my business and has such a passion for retail you just want to be a part of whatever he’s doing.”

Inside the Rachel Zoe pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Zoe’s friends Jennifer Meyer, Andrea Lieberman and Anine Bing are also opening stores in Palisades Village.

“I have always dreamed of opening a boutique that truly exemplifies the Rachel Zoe brand and all that it represents. I want to create a unique shopping environment for every woman who walks through the door that goes beyond the traditional retail experience. Drawing from my experience over two decades as a stylist and designer, I am excited to share that knowledge with a team of personally trained stylists to work with our customers,” said Zoe, who will be curating various partners for special in-store events focusing on styling, beauty and lifestyle.

The retail space, which will be about 1,300 square feet, will be located at 1030 North Swarthmore Avenue in Pacific Palisades. Zoe said it will “look a little bit like walking into my home: a lot of black, white and obviously gold. It’s not so beachy, but more polished.”