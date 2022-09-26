Raf Simons to Stage Spring 2023 Show During Frieze London

Raf Simons, a famous attendee of Frieze Masters, has locked down a new date to present his brand’s spring 2023 collection. He will now stage the show in London on Oct. 13, a day after Frieze London and Frieze Masters open their doors to the public at Regent’s Park.

The brand called off its supposed London debut on Sept. 18, in respect to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness. We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne,” the brand said at the time in a statement sent to WWD.

It’s understood that a rave party was planned after the show, but due to the nation entering a 10-day mourning period, all non-core business events, such as parties and openings on the official London Fashion Week schedule, were advised to be canceled.

Burberry has also shifted its show date from the originally scheduled Sept. 19 to Monday. It will present its spring 2023 collection at a logistic center in Bermondsey, a neighborhood in South London.

Frieze London is expected not only to be a busy time for the global art community, but the British fashion industry is also looking to make a splash during this period.

Alexander McQueen is scheduled to show its spring 2023 collection on Oct. 11, a day before Frieze London, while Prada will resume its Prada Paradoxe fragrance global launch party on Oct. 13, the same day as its co-creative director Simons’ own show.

The British Fashion Council is planning a celebration in honor of London Fashion Week “with a focus on London as a creative capital” around this period, which will include citywide parties and store activations.